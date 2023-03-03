Slowpoke Community Day in March 2023

Niantic was taking a long time to officially announce the details of the next community day, but once you know what it’s about, you’ll understand that this delay makes a lot of sense. We are going to tell you when it is and what bonuses you will have in the Pokémon GO March 2023 Community Day, which will be led by Slowpoke and Slowpoke de Galar.

Slowpoke needs no introduction. We’ve known him since the first generation of games in 1996 and his slowness has made him the protagonist of dozens of memes. He is water/psychic type, but the Galar variant of him is only psychic type.

When is or what is the date of Slowpoke Community Day in Pokémon GO in March 2023?

We hope Slowpoke and its Galar variant aren’t late for the rendezvous on Saturday March 18, 2023. The event will be between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm According to the game’s official page.

What is this event about?

During the listed times, Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke will spawn more frequently in the wild, with a chance to be ‘shiny’.

If we evolve a Slowpoke or a Galarian Slowpoke between 2:00 pm and 10:00 pm on the day of the event we will get a Slowbro, a Galar Slowbro, a Slowking or a Galarian Slowking with the surf charged attack. This deals 65 damage in trainer, gym, and raid battles.

To evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro during the event we will need to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon while having Galarian Slowpoke as a partner instead of Poison-type Pokémon. This change is temporary.

What are the Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke Community Day bonuses in Pokémon GO (March 2023)

Triple XP for catching Pokémon.

Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and above to receive Candy ++ when catching Pokémon.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (except for Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Taking snapshots during Community Day could cause Slowpoke to appear by surprise.

One additional special exchange is possible, up to a maximum of two per day.

Trades made during the event and up to five hours after it ends will require 50% less Stardust.

We will be able to access the story of the special investigation “Slow and clumsy” exclusive to the Slowpoke Community Day. It has cost.

After finishing the Community Day event, we will be able to participate in special level four raids. If we win, more Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will spawn for 30 minutes around the Gym.

Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke will appear in Tier 4 Raids (with Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes only. Remote Raid Passes are not accepted).

We can obtain event-themed stickers by spinning the photodiscs at PokéStops, opening gifts, and buying them at the in-game store.

By completing the temporary research tasks we can earn up to four Pride Rocks.

If we capture Slowpoke in the field research we will get rewards such as Pride Rocks, Stardust, Ultra Balls and more.

We remind you that also you can get Gimmighoul walking form and its evolution Gholdengo by following the instructions in this guide.

Source: Niantic