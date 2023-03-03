SLP City Council hardened punishments for mistreating animals

Councilor explained that it will be possible to give more follow-up to the complaints and the shelters will be monitored

By: Writing

Maru Castro, councilor of the San Luis Potosí City Council and secretary of the Municipal Ecology Commission, stressed that The updating of the animal protection regulations will strengthen the capacity of the capital government to follow up on complaints of abuse and will clarify rules for sheltering animals in shelters.

“It recognizes a range of options to file a complaint for animal abuse, this It may be in writing or anonymously, by digital format or by exclusive telephone”, mentioned the councilor.

Maru Castro specified that the Syndicate will have certainty about citizen reports and will be able to deal with them expeditiously. He added that the commission he represents will propose the creation of an exclusive digital platform that facilitates the presentation of complaints.

“This, valuing that all this methodology takes care of due process to avoid administrative controversies or protections, since the promotion of a complaint implies being subject to the current Penal Code,” he clarified.

The councilor explained that another outstanding item of the new animal welfare regulation has to do with Supervise the conditions of shelters for the protection of animals that are in the neglect of public roads.

Maru Castro commented that this task will help these care spaces, They are adequate facilities, where the overcrowding of species is avoided and it will be monitored that the necessary human and technical resources are available.for the care of animals clinically in good health.

Finally, the secretary of the Ecology Commission mentioned that there are various urgent measures that must be clearly integrated through tabulators or catalogs of species or fauna. He commented that, with this action, the types of sanctions for those who commit animal abuse will be reflected transparently and society will be inhibited from committing the crime, that is, the list of consequences ranging from reprimands to high economic fines must be clearly stipulated. imposed in update units of measure.

