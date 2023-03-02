SLP seeks to host international League of Legends events

The objective is to guarantee the development, protection and well-being in favor of girls and boys under 6 years of age in the state capital

Estela Arriaga Márquez, president of the DIF Municipal System, andHe led the installation of the Municipal Early Childhood Commission, whose objective is to guarantee the development, protection and well-being of girls and boys under 6 years of age in the state capital.

The head of the Municipal DIF asked the members of the Commission to follow the guidelines that are established at the national level to implement actions framed by the four axes of the Social Development Goals: 2. Zero hunger, 4. Quality education, 5. Gender equality and 6. Clean water and sanitation, in favor of children under 6 years of age.

María Jocel yn Bravo Ruvalcaba, Deputy Director of Reproductive Health and Care for Children and Adolescents, of the State Health Services, He specified that the laws visualized children as subjects of law and not as objects, based on which there are various regulations and systems from the state and municipal levels, “however, work in favor of early childhood is now established

that is, children under 6 years of age, through national and international strategies and policies with services that have to do with health and nutrition, protection and integral development”.

The results of this Commission will impact health and the economy in the future, through 29 actions of the comprehensive care route aimed at mothers, fathers, caregivers, caregivers and health service providers, among others.

Carmen Rebeca García Hamvacuan, head of the Executive Secretariat of the State System for the Comprehensive Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, tThe 15 members of the commission headed by Estela Arriaga Márquez and which has State and Municipal Government authorities, protested.

