Snel offers new talent the opportunity to sign with their own record company. music

Snel offers new talent the opportunity to sign with their own record company.

Snell offers budding artists the opportunity to sign a contract with his record company, Leeuw Jongen. Starting Tuesday, up-and-coming talents can send in demos for a chance to win a record deal.

“We all know how difficult it can be for new talent to get moving. A helping hand can be nice! I was allowed to develop under the wing of rapper JBror, who looked up to me,” says Snell, 27.

Rappers also refer to big stars who attribute their success to someone else. “On an international level, there are examples such as Justin Bieber who was discovered by Usher, Rihanna who was introduced by JAY-Z and The Weeknd who was introduced by Drake.”

Snell feels it is “important” that new talent gets a chance to “bring attention” to music. “Crazy that we’re with you have to takeCampaign talent a chance. I can’t wait to receive tons of demos, listen to them, and ultimately share my knowledge and network with the winning talent!”

Snell and his team select three finalists from the submitted demos. One of them ends up being the winner. The person gets a record deal and is allowed to release a debut single.

