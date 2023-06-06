Snell offers record deal opportunity to new talent – Wel.nl

Snell offers emerging artists the opportunity to sign with his record company, Leeuw Jongen. Starting Tuesday, budding talent can do a demo app on a special telephone number to win a record deal.

“We all know how difficult it can be for new talent to get moving. A helping hand can be nice! I was allowed to grow under the wing of rapper JBrair who noticed me. Internationally, Justin Bieber Examples like. Joe was discovered by Usher, Rihanna was introduced by Jay-Z and The Weeknd was hosted by Drake,” said Snell, 27.

The rapper feels it is “important” that new talent gets a chance to “get noticed” musically. “It’s amazing that we can give talent a chance with this ‘Yours to Take’ campaign. I can’t wait to receive tons of demos, listen to them and ultimately share my knowledge and network with the winning talent.” Can!”

Snell and his team select three finalists from the submitted demos. One of them eventually becomes the winner, receiving a record deal and being allowed to release their first single.