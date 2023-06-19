Snetterton: Barwell Motorsport and RAM Racing split the win

Barwell Motorsport – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

Balfe and Mitchell dominated from start to finish in Sunday’s first game. The British made the better start in his heavy Lamborghini, handing the wheel to the Scot with six seconds to spare. From there it was a matter of controlling the game with success securing their first win of the season. A fierce battle ensued for second place with the Century Motorsport BMW of Darren Leung and Dan Harper ahead of Mark Radcliffe and Rob Bell’s Optimum Motorsport McLaren.

At the same time, the second game was a thorn. Twenty minutes from the end, a quartet of cars remained that would compete for the win. Ferguson was leading from the pit stops after a strong stint from Marciello, but was joined by Briton Ian Logie in a 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes. Due to the fierce battle, James Cottingham in his 2C Motorsport Mercedes and Simon Orange in Orange Racing by JMH McLaren were also able to join in. Cottingham was able to hold on to Logie and threw everything into the fight, but was only +0.042 seconds short and had to settle for second place with Johnny Adam. The other two also finished within a second, but Logie and Jules Gonon were allowed to take a seat on the lowest podium step.

Raceway Motorsport – Ginetta G56 GT4

In GT4, Stuart Middleton and Freddie Tomlinson took the podium after driving an exceptional stint with the Raceway Motorsport Ginetta. Coincidentally, it became 1-2 for the team with Michael Kreis and Tom Holland in second place. The second race was won by the Optimum Motorsport McLaren of Jack Brown and Charles Clarke. He has plans to travel abroad next month and will visit the Algarve for the first time.