Snyster 2023: Day 2 – The Hague

The search for the best local music at the festival begins with heavy bedroom pop from The Hague on this second day of the festival fuzzy teeth, Busy September The band clearly perform well, so that catchy indie pop will resonate well with visiting audiences. also a way to bond glass heart Used in Koorenhuis. This sympathetic club of people around and a pretty cool drifting show with frontman Robin Brock, but the question is really whether Kurenhuis provides the best stage for Glashert. A little too dark, a little too sad. Although Glashert has a bit of a dark edge, maybe the band is better off on their own outside of Markt. Small detail, but still worth noting. good music, but if we have a vegetarian dinner after that, after dinner dip In. Sometime unorthodox alarm clock has to be used. Come seek the noise!

Got noise! And what is found, is taken to the police. but not if it’s on top rot Is. Toprot doesn’t care much for the police. Or with D66’ers. Or hipster. No. Toproot eats, breathes shit and breathes punk. Unadulterated, honest and straight to the point. The already warm basement of Gray Space is heating up by the minute as the production from The Hague turns up the pressure with songs like ‘Down With The Pigs’, ‘Quist Veg’, ‘Punk Not Kids’, ‘Self-Government’, ‘ Is. Twisted, Pained, Drunk’ and ‘Choice Stress’. This anarchist death blow suits the lover of hard labor, as Moshpits has observed. Toprot plays good raging angry music for socially critical bastards. With a raised mind, the tone is set for even more noisy brawls during this edition of Snyster. But first you need some rest.