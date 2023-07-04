So Many Beautiful Things by Music and Dance School Heilu

53 minutes ago



Heilu – Music and Dance School Heilu’s music and dance school got off to a musical start last weekend with a recital evening by the flute students. He has rendered beautiful songs to an enthusiastic audience of relatives and friends. With a varied program ranging from Faure, Pergolesi and Mozart to pop songs and Japanese and Hungarian pieces, the evening was a fine finale to the academic year.

Workshop Instrument Builder and Cello Concerto

The cello department took over the baton on Saturday. The morning began with a workshop by Berry Hendrickson, an instrument maker whose enthusiasm enthralled the participants. Everyone also brought their own equipment and could work on their own as Hendrickson provided instructions on how to handle the equipment. The day ended with a recital by cello students and the Great Cello Ensemble led by cello teacher Irene van den Heuvel. At least 22 cellists took the stage!

Sel den Helder: Teamwork of youth

During the sale in Den Helder on Sunday it was time for Heilur youth band Awkward Silence to perform. Together with other artists from the art centers Triade (Den Helder), Artex (Texel) and Artiens (Alkmaar), the youth were originally supposed to perform from a ship where, at the time of the performance, the traditional sell-out, the tailships would return home . However, the idea was scrapped due to high winds and the schedule was changed. For example, after a tour of the tall ships, the students rehearsed and performed in the Triad’s stage hall. This interplay is the essence of this project, as playing together with others is very encouraging. We succeeded, resulting in joint rehearsals and a successful closing concert full of excitement and entertainment. Pop bands, orchestras and string groups alternated. The concert concluded with a song played by all five groups: two pop bands, a string group and 2 small orchestras led by Thomas Swan, piano teacher and bandleader at Muzik, Ocean Eyes (due to Sel den Helder) by Billie Eilish. From) played. – En Danceschool Hailu. He arranged the piece for all these different instruments. A great ending. And also the final chord of a musical weekend.