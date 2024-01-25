So you can apply the 50% discount on another product on Amazon Mexico and enjoy cookies or a glass of chocolate milk

share









January 25, 2024, 3:31 pm

Whom straight to palate selection We love to share those promotions with you Amazon Mexico You can find; That is why we have brought this option for you in which if you buy the first item. You can get the second one with 50% discount,



Live for the palate Mexico With this pan you can prepare eggs, pancakes, bacon and roasted vegetables at the same time for less than 200 pesos

Below, we leave you a list of the participating products so that you do not get lost and it is easier to find them (check) Terms and conditions ,

Polvorones Bites with five 225 gram packages – 52 pesos

Choco Milk Powder for Milk, 800 Gram Can – 114 pesos

Prince Cookies with five 315 gram packages – 37 pesos

Strawberry bar with four packages of 268 grams – 39 pesos

Tricky Tracks Cookies with five 225 gram packages – 40 pesos

Canalitas Bites with five 225 gram packages – 52 pesos

To enjoy many more benefits like free shipping or priority delivery with no minimum purchase, we recommend that you subscribe Amazon Prime for only 99 pesos per month u 899 pesos Year; Also, if you are a new user of the service you can avail the 30 day completely free trial,





More offers, promotions and discounts on kitchen and home

Straight to the palate selection | With this pan you can prepare eggs, pancakes, bacon and roasted vegetables at the same time for less than 200 pesos ,

Straight to the palate selection | Be the best host with this wooden salad bowl, available on Amazon Mexico, for only 699 pesos ,

Straight to the palate selection | You can get this T-Fall juicer for less than 350 pesos to prepare fresh juice in the morning on Amazon Mexico ,