So you can get two cleaners of about four liters each for only 165 pesos on Amazon Mexico to keep your kitchen and home clean.

3 January 2024, 17:31

We want you to start the year with savings so that January costs do not weigh so heavily on you, so we leave you this promotion of two pieces Great Multipurpose Cleaner Only about four liters for each 165 pesos In Amazon Mexico,



Brilliant Multipurpose Liquid Cleaner Active Freshness Lavender 3.7 L

Today on Amazon – $116.92 *Some prices may have changed since last review

It is very easy to validate this promotion: add two products to the cart, at the top of the page it will appear that your order is already eligible to validate the promotion, click there to continue and then ‘Go to cart’ Click on ‘Make your purchase’ and that’s it, the offer will be automatically applied and to finish the purchase, simply click to proceed for payment.

A subtotal of your purchase of 233 pesos will be shown, but below you will find the total with the applicable discount. Remember you can enjoy free shipping and next day delivery when you order Amazon Prime for only 99 pesos per month (is) 30 day completely free trial If you are a new user of the service).





