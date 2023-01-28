Softswiss Sportsbook increased its gross collection by 485% year-on-year and achieved a 795% increase in its total bets in 2022

The software solutions provider soft swiss analyzed the performance of its betting product, two years after its launch. As stipulated by the company, almost 55% of all sports bets in 2022 were related to soccer: “This proves the predominant position of the sport with its growth of 20% year-on-year.”

The online betting solution is celebrating its second anniversary. And according to product statistics, The most popular sports bets on the platform were the following:

Soccer – 54.64%

Basketball – 16.32%

Tennis – 15.67%

Commenting on the most popular sports by Bet Sum in 2022, Alexander Kamenetskyi, Head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbookhighlights that, despite occupying the third position, bets related to tennis lead by profitability.

“American football and cricket are among the top 7 sports, a fact that positively surprises us. This shows that they are well represented at SOFTWISS Sportsbook and that our partners’ marketing campaigns work perfectly for them,” the businessman described.

From an eSports perspective, the highly popular Counter-Strike title accounts for almost 75% of all bets. Additionally, the rise in popularity of League of Legends is also noteworthy, with esports betting share exceeding 15%.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup played a huge role in attracting bettors, managing to attract 37.5% of all sports bets during the winter events calendar.. The average bet for the tournament was EUR 74, with the final duel between Argentina and France being the most popular match of all. However, the most profitable match in terms of bets was Morocco vs. Spain, a confrontation in which Morocco managed to beat one of the tournament’s favorite teams.

Sportsbook has increased its Gross Game Collections (GGR) by 485% year-on-year, while total bets grew by 795% and business volume increased by 654%. “These spectacular numbers underscore the significant scope for growth that the Sportsbook platform opens up for SOFTSWISS,” the company stated.

Alexander Kamenetskyi also commented on the growth of the product: “We are very excited that the Sportsbook is growing on all fronts: betting, turnover, profit and of course its functionality.”

“The flexible margin system controlled by our risk team has been a central contributing factor. Twenty-nine new projects and three projects have also helped us achieve this phenomenal growth. The release of unique bonuses helped to attract and retain players in the projects, which also played a significant role,” he added.

Last year, in particular, was a momentous moment for the solution, SOFTSWISS noteswith back-end work allowing it to integrate with the company’s Game Aggregator, “ensuring that operators get two high-quality products in one quick link.”

“I want to thank the team and partners for bringing our great cross-product integration to reality.. It’s a really complex and professional endeavor that has gone a long way in meeting the demands of our customers. I am confident that it will help us develop even faster and grow bigger than ever in 2023,” Kamenetskyi extended his thanks.

SOFTSWISS Sportsbook sports betting software now offers markets on over 180 different sportsas well as three exclusive bonus systems: the Lootbox Bonus, Freebet Booster and Hunting Tournaments.

In addition to its sports betting offering, it has benefited from its relationships with “a number of well-known brand ambassadors including eSports commentator Kostya Sivko,” the company says. The Sportsbook and other products owned by SOFTWISS will be presented at the ICE London 2023 expo, located at stand N8-231.