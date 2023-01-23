Sojourn and Mercy will receive changes in season 3

Sojourn has been one of the most powerful heroes of Overwatch 2 since the game’s release. With his original iteration capable of instantly taking out any 200 health hero with a headshot, he’s been a top pick for skilled players to take their games to.

So after nerfing his kit in seasons 1 and 2, he needs the help of mercy to regain his full potential strength. However, the pair have been making waves across the game’s many modes, and gamers are sick of it.

Fortunately, Blizzard’s community manager, Jodie Graceresponded to a tweet about the domain of Sojourn Mercystating that changes will be coming to Overwatch 2 Season 3. Grace’s response aligns with the new commitment of Blizzard to communicate changes to players more frequently before the start of Season 3.

Since not much is known about the changes that the pair can receive, players are not sure which of the heroes can receive greater nerfs. Parts of the community have defended Mercy, as her value as a support hero is only greatly improved when her damage boost allows DPS heroes to hit critical damage points, making them that much more deadly.

So it could be said that Sojourn she’s been the most powerful hero since the game launched, and it seems the community doesn’t mind if she drops a few levels to give other DPS heroes a chance to shine a little more.

So far, not much has been revealed about the exact changes that will be coming to both heroes, only time will tell if Blizzard can solve Sojourn Mercy’s dilemma in Overwatch 2 – Season 3.