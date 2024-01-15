Sol Aguirre has the perfect question to know if you are happy and satisfied with life

Happiness It’s a great topic, we’re all pursuing it and we don’t even agree on its definition. But what we do know is that we all aspire to it, which is why the perspective he has on happiness is so interesting. Sol Aguirre, coach His account, which started as a personal development and humor blog, has nearly 150,000 followers: ‘The Soul Keys’. She is also the author of three books, producer of podcasts, and speaker (she has been a speaker at our TELVA International Congress). For Koch, the closest definition of a state of happiness is “We are happy when what we want happens to us.” And that, warns you, requires a “Influential Prior Work on Self-Knowledge.”

The surefire practice to know if you’re happy, according to Sol Aguirre

But Sol Aguirre says that even though his assessment of happiness is that “nobody agrees on defining what happiness is and furthermore, There is a different form of happiness in every moment of our life., It doesn’t make us as happy at 10 years old as it does at 20 or 50 years old, although there are some common elements,” he says.

In one of his latest thoughts on the podcast Sol Aguirre explains that there is a good thermometer to know the state of our happiness in and with life, and that is This reflection: “As far as Augustinism is concerned, it helps me a lot to know whether I am on the right or wrong track in terms of happiness, satisfaction.”

If you met your 8 year old self… would he appreciate you or shun you? Will he congratulate you on the future you have given him or will he regret that you have wasted his time, his talents and his hopes?

Coaches and experts have warned This is not an easy question, And the purpose of doing this is not so that “you get crushed, but so that you already know that we have to realize this in order to be able to take charge” because live life on autopilot And without knowing what we want it’s not being happy Absolutely.

Sol Aguirre explains the three pillars of happiness

To be able to pass that quiz of our last child, and find ourselves feeling satisfied and comfortable with life, for Sol Aguirre it is It is important to work on three aspects. “We are beings composed of body, mind, and spirit, and any disturbance in any one of these three dimensions affects the rest, for better or for worse.”

It promotes brain plasticity, i.e. takes care of the brain. passed quality relationships, “How many times a day do you sleep like a baby with people you love? Friends, if they’re real friends,” Sol recalls, “are therapists.”

It also invites us to be very careful, “See what fills you, what makes you happy”, Because sometimes our lack of knowledge is so much that we do not even know.