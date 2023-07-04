Solar Magazine – Personal | New Employees Giga Storage, Holland Solar, Oaklins and Veka

dutch solar , Derek Steiman started as a policy officer at the trade association Holland Solar. His portfolios are Grid Infrastructure, Circularity and International Corporate Social Responsibility (IMVO). ‘With my political and administrative background and high dose of energy, I expect to make major breakthroughs for the energy transition,’ says Steiman.

oaklins , Oaklins has strengthened its mergers and acquisitions practice in sustainability by appointing Tom Snikkers as partner. Oaklins has guided over 250 acquisitions, business sales and fundraising in the sustainability segment over the past 5 years, 50 of which were in the Netherlands. The team focused on sustainable solutions within Oaklins consists of 60 people, of whom Snijders is a global sector leader in the fields of solar energy and related solutions including storage, (hybrid) heat pumps, consulting and energy (management) software. Snijders has overseen several transactions over the past 5 years, including Tenten Solar, 365Zone, Huismark Energy, Groene Strumfabrik, Episolar, Self-Power, Solez, EnergyVonne and Solar Panels on Roof.

The Netherlands is a big leader in solar energy and there is a lot of investor interest in companies operating in this sector internationally, and integration is underway across the full breadth of the sector. Green companies are looking to accelerate economies of scale and growth and more traditional companies are looking to go greener. Snijders: ‘The energy transformation is no longer just about solar power, but also about sustainable heat, energy saving and the electrification of mobility, among other things. Innovative Dutch companies find solutions to every new challenge we face. It really attracts international investors.’

giga storage , Martin Hirma has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of GIGA Storage. He will lead the company’s financial strategy and will play a key role in supporting the company’s growth plans. Heermann previously worked as deputy director in the Ministry of Finance and was responsible, among other things, for the financing of the Dutch national debt. Prior to this, he worked in various roles at De Nederlandse Bank.

weka , After almost 25 years of continuous leadership role within the Flemish government, Administrator General Luc Peeters has said goodbye to the Flemish Energy and Climate Agency (VEKA). During his mandate a number of new policy instruments and policy frameworks were realized, such as the EPB and EPC regulations, first the energy premium and later the Mijn Verbouvpremi, Mijn Verbouvlening, the renewal obligation for residential and non-residential buildings, a long-term initiative in Flanders. Renovation strategy for all residential buildings, introduction of various support mechanisms for investment in renewable energy and PV liability. Samir Louenchi has been appointed by the Flemish government as the new general administrator of the Flemish Energy and Climate Agency and will take up the role on 1 August.