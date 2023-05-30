Solar Magazine – PvdA and GroenLinks: research joining the European Battery Alliance

The motion was introduced during a debate on the State of the European Union, which was attended by MEP Mohamed Chahim. He was critical of the Dutch performance.

critical resource

‘The Netherlands has a lot of plans, like hydrogen plans,’ says Chahim. We’ve also been talking about plans for critical raw materials for years, but really we need to go from planning to implementation. Why doesn’t the government use Europe as a springboard, as a multiplier, for the Dutch energy transition? For example, I have been surprised over the years that the Netherlands is not active within the European Battery Alliance. North America is more interested in this European initiative than The Hague. To be clear: Batteries are an important building block for a successful energy transition. This is exactly where we miss out on important opportunities. How much are we missing out on when it comes to finances and the sustainable jobs that are vital to our future?’

Speed

Chahim’s performance prompted van der Lee and Piri to file a motion.

The text of the motion is: ‘Noting that the Netherlands is not yet a member of the European Battery Alliance, which was launched in 2017; urges the government to investigate how the Netherlands can actively participate in the European Battery Alliance, and will proceed to be the order of the day’.