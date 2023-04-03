SoloBoom Challenge 2023: Participants, new rules and start date

The SoloBoomChallenge 2023 will have the best Latin American League of Legends players competing in SoloQ.

NickDaboom, content creator of League of Legends, officially announced the SoloBoom Challenge 2023 (SBC), the third edition of the event in which pro players and streamers will fight for prizes and glory in ranked matches. Through a video, the Argentine announced the list of participants, the start and end dates of the event, and the new rules.

Read also: LoL: Riot presented the Ink Shadow skins

Dates, format and prizes

The SoloBoom Challenge 2023 has as its start date the 28th of April and will end the may 19. In this edition it will not be played on the server in Brazil, as it happened in the previous ones, but this one will take place in LAS.

The prize pool that will be shared between the top of the table at the end of the tournament and the first to reach milestones for different achievements, such as a pentakill. To date, the well is $3,500 USD, although it could grow even more if new sponsors arrive.

SoloBoom Challenge 2023 Participants

The guest list for the event, from what Nick said, is not fully defined. The tournament will be divided into two categories: Low Elo and High Elo. So far, there are 120 players confirmed for the High Elo contest, including Kaze (defending champion), Fix, Rakyz and more notable personalities from Latin American LoL. While the Low Elo list already contains 83 content creators.

To know all the confirmed participants of the SoloBoomChallenge 2023, click on this link that will direct you to the excel made by the organizer.

new rules

This edition will have the particularity that the players of the Low Elo tournament will be able to participate in duos. This required new rules that NickDaboom communicated through his YouTube channel.

Below are the complete SoloBoom Challenge 2023 regulations.