SoloBoom Challenge 2023: What it is and start date

The SoloBoom Challenge 2023 already has a start date. We review what were the previous editions.

Nick Daboom, Argentine streamer, announced that April 3 will be the start date of the SoloBoom Challenge 2023the competition that brings together League of Legends streamers to fight to be the best in ranked matches.

Nick Daboom was based on the initiative of ElmilloR, a streamer who created the Spanish SoloQ Challenge, to devise the SoloBoom Challenge. The idea of ​​carrying out the challenge arose in 2021 when Nick began to see his Latin American colleagues raising money to travel to Europe and participate in the SoloQ Challenge. The event will not have as big a prize as the Spanish version, but the idea is to bring together creators from the South and North Latin American servers. We will be able to see great talents from the region competing in intense League of Legends games.

In the previous two years, Riot Games gave participants level 30 accounts on the Brazil server. We assume that this time the same thing will happen. This will help everyone start on a level playing field in the Challenger race.

Lucas “Kaze” Faith, the young Argentine promise, was the champion of the last edition. But it is almost certain that she will not be able to defend the title since she is participating in the LLA in Mexico as a mid laner for Isurus. The player was involved in a controversy that culminated in the departure of jungler Grell from the team. You can read the case by clicking here. Marksman Fix finished 118 LP behind Kaze for second place. Third place went to Kz.

While in the first edition of the SoloBoomChallenge in 2021, the Brazilian streamer Qiyana001 champion of the challenge was established and took $3,000 USD of the prize pool. Also, Francisco “Volcanic Dog” Marsans Y Facundo “Lol Falcon” Rossi they completed the podium.