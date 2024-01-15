Solskjaer reveals what happened to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

When? Cristiano Ronaldo He returned to Manchester United, doing so in good condition, with consistency and with an important football and goalscoring contribution. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed details about those months and admitted that there was a request from the Portuguese that he fulfilled and caused some discomfort: “I did it and they didn’t like it.”

Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo

In 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo Left Juventus to return Manchester United, Of course, he was at a very good level and did not need adaptations. In that market, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho also joined the club; The team included Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, among other stars.

Arriving at one of the most important teams of his career, the Portuguese met a former teammate, but on the bench as a coach: ole gunnar solskjaer,

Ronaldo started the first three games with a goal and an assist, but then asked the Norwegian to send him to the substitute bench. Now, solskjaer He described an infidelity in that sequence.

“Part of signing Cristiano Ronaldo was to get that passion from him, but it had its own complications. You have Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who can learn from Cristiano because he is the best, most disciplined And he’s been the best player in the world, and you think he’ll help them. ‘When he arrived at the club, he asked me to start him for three games in a row and then put me on the bench for the fourth game, but he is so obsessive that he didn’t like it when I did that.’ ‘ the Norwegian revealed in a conversation with the podcast stay connected to footballBy Sky Bet.

On the other hand, he clarified that he never had any problems with the top scorer in history, but it started later with the arrival of Eric ten Hag: “When I was coach of Manchester United, I don’t remember many problems. Is Cristiano Ronaldo. It was in the game against Everton when he came off the field straight after I brought him on as a substitute, but he had more problems after I left the club. I have a good relationship with Cristiano. There was and there is a lot of respect between us. “I think he dealt with his frustrations very well when I was there.”





Cristiano Ronaldo challenged his son

Ahead of the duel between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh for the Saudi Arabian League, youngsters from the Under 13 division came to the field to welcome the first team as they became champions in their category.

In that context, one by one he high-fived top footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo. Except for Ronaldo Jr., who walked with his teammates, but without greeting the elders. Then the top scorer in history at the national team level glanced at him and got his attention with a stern gesture. “Chris, I’ve come to say hi to your dad,” he is said to have said suddenly.





The Portuguese star turned his attention to his first child.

Cristiano Ronaldo, best paid in 2023

Saudi Arabia attracted Cristiano Ronaldo by making a fantastic offer and, for just over a year, the Portuguese has been a member of Al-Nassr. The specialized site Sportico conducted a study in which it surveyed the incomes of athletes and the Portuguese appeared on top by a large margin.

The Portuguese goalscorer had an income of $275 million in all aspects through 2023. He is followed on the list by golfer John Ramm with $203 million and in third place is Leo Messi, who received $130 million last year. Last year. In fourth place is LeBron James (125.7 million); And fifth, Kylian Mbappe (125 million).

The list of 100 athletes includes athletes from eight disciplines and 25 countries; The accumulated amount between all these is $5.4 billion in 2023; 4,200 in salaries and awards, and approximately $1,200 million in sponsorships and advertising. The most important thing is that not a single woman is included in the top 100.