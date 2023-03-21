It is time to get down to the missions of week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, already in the season 2with a series of challenges that are more focused on taking advantage of the new features included with the season.

We have another batch of five missions from week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 season 2, giving us mostly 12,000 experience points when solving them.

Among some prominent missions of this week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 within season 2, are those of eliminating opponents with a certain weapon, restoring health in a specific place, or visiting three lighthouses on the island in a single game, among others .

Since we know that you want to overcome them as quickly as possible to raise the battle pass, we offer you the solution to all the missions of week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 of this season 2.

Solutions to the challenges of week 2 of Fortnite season 2 of Chapter 4

Well let’s go with it, with the solution of the challenges of week 2 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:

Eliminate opponents with the Chaotic Suppressed Assault Rifle

It is a weapon that we can locate regularly in games, and once we have it, we must eliminate five opponents to overcome the challenge.

If you are interested in finding the legendary version of this weapon, you must eliminate the main enemy that is located in MEGA City, the one in Kinetic Quarry or the one in Brutal Bastion, but after the second storm.

Restores health in a hot spring

To do this, it is as simple as going to Termas Tranquilas, a named location located in the south of the map.

We have a couple of hot springs in this area, very visible, next to a set of rocks.

Visit all three lighthouses in the same game

We must visit three locations on the new map, they are not marked, but we provide it for you:

Incandescent Lamp, located in the southernmost part of the entire map.

From the previous one, you enter the portable toilet, that blue colored cubicle, and it is basically a passage to the next lighthouse that is passing the distance of water.

From the previous one, walk with the character towards the road, where you will surely find a motorcycle or other vehicle. We must go to the emblematic location called “sunset torch”, which is the other lighthouse, and which is located near Isolated Village on the map.

You must visit these three lighthouses in the same game, either in the order that we have told you or in the order that you want.

Purchase an item from B4n4n0, Neuralince, or Bol4 8

The most difficult thing is to know where these characters are to buy them any item and overcome the challenge, and they are exactly in these areas of the map:

Neuralince is located to the east of MEGA City as you see on the map.

We found Bol4 8 right near MEGA City, but to the northwest.

Whereas B4n4n0 is a little further away, but not far from MEGA City, near the border between the yellow biome and the green grassland.

Damage opponents with the heavy sniper rifle

We must find the weapon, which is quite common as floor loot or in chests, and deal 500 damage to any opponent.

We can also buy it from the character named Stray located on top of the MEGA City tower.

This particular mission offers 24,000 experience points.

So with this you already have the key to solve all the challenges of week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 of season 2 to obtain all the experience.

If you feel more like Fortnite, do not hesitate to consult the solution of the Part 1 Syndicate challenges and those of week 0 and week 1.