The missions of week 4 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 are now available, with a new set of challenges that will give us a lot of experience points.

Thanks to the challenges of week 4 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, we have from missions that give us 12,000 experience points to another of 24,000 experience points.

Between the missions highlights of this week 4 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 we have to destroy objects and structures fulfilling a requirement, defeat a card boss or use different objects to jump through the air, among others.

So we help you overcome all the challenges of week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 4 season 2so that you get all the experience points and continue taking all the rewards of the battle pass.

VIDEO MEGA: Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 – Gameplay Trailer

Solutions to the challenges of week 4 of Fortnite season 2 of Chapter 4

Next, we offer you the solution to the missions of week 4 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:

Deal damage to players with a shotgun within 10 m or distance (300)

We must inflict 300 points of damage with any type of shotgun, a weapon that you will locate quite easily at the beginning of each of your games.

Remember that to overcome the challenge you have to inflict this damage at a maximum distance of 10 m with the shotgun, being able to do it in normal mode or even in a team fight.

Destroy objects and structures while sliding on scroll bars (25)

You have to destroy 25 objects on the stage while we are sliding through the scroll bars that we can find MEGA City, so use any type of weapon or explosives, while you are in them to overcome the challenge.

Help defeat a boss playing card

You have to defeat a card boss, being able to do it alone or with friends. Card bosses are found in areas like Kinetic Quarry, MEGA City, or Brutal Stronghold, and they are often accompanied by two bodyguards. They usually come out when a couple of storm circles have passed in the game.

Use a tire, a water lily and a turbine to jump into the air (3)

We must jump on a tire, a water lily or a turbine.

The water lily is found in the ponds of Termas calmas.

Tires at gas stations or near any garbage container.

The turbine can be found on the roofs of the buildings in MEGA City and they look like air ducts.

Open a camera with an access card

To collect the key card and be able to open a chamber, we must first eliminate a card boss.

As soon as we have defeated a card boss, and we have collected the card, we can open the vault of that same area in which we are.

Once you have the key card equipped, it will show you directly where the vault in the area is located.

As you can see, they are quite easy to overcome the missions of week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 4 season 2 so that you get all the experience points.

If you feel like Fortnite more, do not hesitate to consult the solution of the Part 1 Syndicate challenges and those of week 0 and week 1, week 2.