We can now start enjoying the missions of week 5 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, a compendium of challenges to get a lot of experience and upload our battle pass.

Each of these missions from week 5 of the season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 4, gives us 12,000 experience points, except for one of the challenges that gives us 24,000 experience points.

We have some interesting challenges like dealing damage to opponents with consecutive lightning lance shots, getting an item or weapon while sliding, landing on a slider after jumping off the bus, and more.

We have already had time to overcome them, so we offer you the solution to all the missions of week 5 of Fortnite Chapter 4 within season 2.

VIDEO MEGA: Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 – Gameplay Trailer

Solutions to the challenges of week 5 of Fortnite season 2 of Chapter 4

Let’s go with the solution to the missions of week 5 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:

Land on a scrollbar after jumping off the bus

You have to land on top of a scroll bar as soon as you jump off the bus, and for this we must land in MEGA City, and land on one of those colored tracks that we find a lot in this city.

Get an item or weapon while sliding

If you still don’t know how to slide, you must first run and in the middle of the process press the crouch button, so that the character slides.

Realize that to overcome the challenge we must pick up an object or a weapon while we slide.

Travel a certain distance using the kinetic blade’s sliding slash

You have to travel 500 m using the sliding cut of the kinetic blade. If you don’t already know this sliding slash is a charge attack. To do this you have to press the aim button while you have a kinetic blade equipped. You are going to locate kinetic blades all over the map randomly.

Deal damage to opponents with different types of shotguns

Deal damage to opponents, using up to three different types of shotguns, among the following currently in the game: Combat Shotgun, Mastery Shotgun, or Devastating Pump Shotgun. You are going to find all these shotguns randomly all over the island.

Deal damage to opponents with consecutive shots of the Lightning Lance

You have to hit an enemy twice in a row, but specifically with the lightning lance.

You will find the lightning spear randomly throughout the island or inside the trunks of the exploration corps, in these places:

As you can see, it is quite easy to overcome the challenges of week 5 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 to continue gaining a lot of experience.

If you feel more like Fortnite, do not hesitate to consult the solution to the Part 1 Syndicate challenges and those of week 0 and week 1, week 2 and week 4.