We advance to week 6 of the Fortnite missions season 1 from chapter 4, with another batch of seven challenges that you should do to get a lot of experience.

You must hurry, because these new missions from week 6 of season 1 of chapter 4 of Fortnite They will be available until January 17.

As usual lately, we have very simple challenges, some of which ask us to slide on the ice for certain meters, collect gold bars in some locations or even claim capture points, among others.

So you don’t waste time, we give you all the solutions for this week 6 of fortnite chapter 4 of season 1 so you can take all this experience with you.

Solutions to the challenges of week 6 of Fortnite season 1 of Chapter 4

This is the solution to all the challenges of week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 4 of season 1:

Glide on ice 30 m without stopping

Find any icy area on the map, then sprint across the ice, holding down to crouch, and you’ll see the character slide. You need 30 m to overcome the challenge. Our recommendation is the frozen lake, near the center of the map, but where there will be a lot of users.

Recover health or shield while hiding in a pile of leaves (100)

We must recover a total of 100 health or shield points while we are inside a pile of leaves, which usually appear in the medieval areas of the map, those with the greenish and yellow color.

So collect as many healing or shield items as you can, and you should use them when you’re inside a bunch of leaves.

Collect gold bars in Bubbling Bay, Contrasting City or Medieval Dock (50)

We must collect gold bars in one of these three named locations on the map: Bubbling Bay, Contrasting City or Medieval Dock.

To do this, destroy all kinds of furniture on the stage so that you get these gold bars, and also search safes or store cash registers.

Tame wolves in the same game (2)

We must tame two wolves to overcome the challenge, and we are going to find them in a lot of locations on the map, especially in the central area.

Catch fish (phased challenge)

This is a phased challenge, and all you have to do is catch a certain number of fish. For this, find a normal or professional fishing rod, or even a harpoon weapon, to carry out the art of fishing in rivers, lakes or on the seashore.

Claim Capture Points (Staged Challenge)

Basically we must find the flag that is in each of the named locations on the map, and that you can claim by staying within its circle for several seconds.

You have to claim different capture points depending on the phase in which we find ourselves.

Earn XP in Creator Experiences (50,000)

Just play creative mode maps and get 50,000 experience points, remember that you can access them through the discover tab.

As you can see, it will only take you a couple of hours to overcome all these challenges of week 6 in this season 1 of chapter 4 of Fortnite.

