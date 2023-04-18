It is time for us to start carrying out the missions of week 6 of the season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, new challenges that we already have available to obtain experience.

Most of the missions from week 6 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, give us 12,000 experience points and one of the challenges 24,000 points, so you must do all of them.

Among the most interesting challenges are using gongs or finding monoliths, but there are other very fun ones that we will tell you about now.

So we give you the solution to all the missions of week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 4 in this season 2 so that you continue to get all the experience possible.

VIDEO MEGA: Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 – Gameplay Trailer

Solutions to the challenges of week 6 of Fortnite season 2 of Chapter 4

This is the solution to the missions of week 6 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:

Visit monoliths (3)

To accomplish this mission, we must visit three sets of monoliths that are scattered throughout the map.

We have a compendium of monoliths in the snowy area, another set in the medieval area, and another set in the southeast area, as we will show you below:

Marine monoliths, located in the southeast area of ​​the map.

Mossy monoliths located in the medieval area of ​​the map, to the west.

Mountainous monoliths, in the snowy area.

Enter a vehicle within 30 seconds of landing

This challenge is very simple, just as soon as you land, you have 30 seconds to enter a vehicle.

For that, try to fall in areas where there are many vehicles such as MEGA City.

Deal damage to opponents with an auto-sighted pistol (200)

You must inflict 200 points of damage with the smart gun, a new weapon that you will have available after the update, and that you can find randomly in the games, be it on the ground, in chests or in supply drops.

Ring various gongs (3)

There are several areas on the map where we find Gongs as we point out below, but we advise you to go directly to Kenjutsu Crossing where you have them very close and on top of that you will not find so much competition.

We offer you a map of other places where you can find these gongs:

Get points for doing tricks with a motorcycle (100,000)

You have to get 100,000 points by performing tricks with a motorcycle. You have to find a motorcycle first (there are many scattered randomly around the map), and then perform tricks at full speed or in the air to get these 100,000 points required.

So now you know the solution to all the challenges of week 6 of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, so that you continue to get all the experience points.

