We have available another compendium of missions weekly for Fortnite Chapter 4 of season 1, already in week 7 of challenges, with a lot of experience that you must get.

And you need to hurry, because since Chapter 4 of Fortniteat least in this season 1the challenges only have a duration of seven days and, if we do not do them, we will have lost the corresponding experience.

This week we have some outstanding missions such as marking enemies in a game, recovering health, breaking opponents’ shields, among many others.

So through this guide, we give you the solutions for week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 4 of season 1 so that you do not leave anything out of this experience, since it will be essential to achieve all the rewards that we have proposed.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 1 on GeForce Now Ultimate (RTX 4080)

Solutions to the challenges of week 7 of Fortnite season 1 of Chapter 4

This is the solution to all the challenges of week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 4 of season 1:

Break an opponent’s shield or get yours broken

We must either deal enough damage to break an enemy’s shield or take enough damage to break our own shield.

Recover health or shield with augments (250)

We must recover 250 health or shield points using reality augmentations. Remember that these increases in reality will be achieved automatically while we remain alive for as long as possible in the games.

The increases that are worth us to overcome the challenge are that of a lover of danger, leafy camouflage, medical shotgun, medical splash, everywhere splash, lesson in humility and jellyfish.

All these increases allow us to recover health and/or shield.

Reallocate augments in different matches (5)

You have to assign increases of the reality of those who touch us in the games. To do this you must hold down the reload weapon button to reassign the first reality increase, which is free. Realize that the following reassignments in the same game will cost us 100 gold bars.

Mark enemies in the same match (10)

You have to mark a total of 10 enemy players in the same game, and for this you must use a scouting falcon. As you well know, this hawk automatically marks all the enemies that are nearby.

The falcon can be found randomly in the games, be it on the ground, in chests or in supply drops.

Get shield or help your allies to recover it (phased challenge)

Basically we must get a shield or help our allies to get it too. We recommend that for this you consume shield potions, also shield canisters, healthy splash or the splash cannon.

In the first phase you have to get 50, in the second 150, in the third 300 and in the last 500.

Mark opponents (phased challenge)

We must mark opponents with the exploration falcon as we have explained before.

In the first phase you have to mark 5 speakers, in the second 15, in the third 30 and in the last phase 50 opponents.

Earn XP in Creator Experiences (50,000)

We must access the creative mode maps through the discover tab and get 50,000 experience points in any of them.

In this way, we already have all these challenges of week 7 completed in this season 1 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite to take all the experience.

