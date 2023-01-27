We have new missions weekly for Fortnite Chapter 4 of this season 1, in a week 8 of challenges where we will be able to get a lot of experience.

With Chapter 4 of Fortnite Season 1, the challenges are seven days long, so we must do them before they expire so as not to lose that experience.

The missions we have in this week 8 are not very varied, among which are hiding in bushes, throwing different objects or eliminating players without weapons, among others.

So in this guide we give you the solutions for week 8 of Fortnite Chapter 4 of this season 1 so you can keep unlocking all the battle pass rewards.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 1 on GeForce Now Ultimate (RTX 4080)

Solutions to the challenges of week 8 of Fortnite season 1 of Chapter 4

This is the solution to all the challenges of week 8 of Fortnite Chapter 4 of season 1:

throw something (1)

We must throw any object, the one you want, it may even be valid for you to throw a downed player.

Throw something within 5 seconds of dealing damage to an opponent (1)

Exactly the same as the previous one, but with the addition that we must throw something within five seconds of dealing damage to an opponent.

So deal damage to an enemy, and then throw whatever item you have in your inventory.

Hide in various bushes you have thrown (2)

To do this we must throw large bush bombs and then hide in the bushes that are generated, as we have explained in our dedicated guide.

Eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in inventory while on foot (1)

You have to take out an enemy while on foot and without having any ranged weapons in your inventory, basically you have to take them out with the shock hammer or whatever harvesting tool you have like the pickaxe.

You should do it at the beginning of the game since it is much easier.

Use Healthy Splash, Grenades, and Fireflies (Phase Challenge)

To do this we must find objects such as healthy splash, grenades and fireflies, and use them in different phases.

Most of these elements are going to be found randomly on the ground and also in chests. Glow Jars also appear randomly, but can also be located by interacting with fireflies in areas of tall vegetation.

In the first phase we must use these elements 10 times; in the second phase 30 times, in the third phase 60 times; and in the fourth and last phase on 100 occasions.

Do not finish first in different games (phased challenge)

If you are not very good at playing Fortnite, you will surely pass this challenge very quickly.

Basically you should never win (place first) for a consecutive number of games depending on which phase you are in. If you want to get over it quickly, as soon as you hit the ground, let other opponents take you out and start another game again.

In the first phase we must not win games on 1 occasion; in the second phase we must not win games 3 times; in the third phase we must not win games 6 times; and in the fourth and final phase we must not win games 10 times.

Earn XP in Creator Experiences (50,000)

Like the previous weeks, we must go to the discover tab, and enjoy the creative mode maps until we get 50,000 experience points.

With this, you already have the solution to all the challenges of week 8 of chapter 4 of Fortnite season 1 so that you can get all the experience quickly and easily.

do you usually play Fortnite? In that case, we recommend you take a look at these guides and articles on Hobby Consoles: How to unlock the mid-season styles, Solutions to the challenges of week 7, or The million-dollar fine that Epic Games will pay for this reason.