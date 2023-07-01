Sometimes it was hard to find your way in the squid’s jungle ★★★☆☆

We’re not waiting for Phil Collins imitators right away, but if Squid relies on a frontman who — well — who plays drums and sings, we can forgive them. Singer-drummer Ollie Judge will also go quite far in the Ed Sheeran lookalike contest, until the jury discovers that he doesn’t make sweet, Spotify-friendly radio pop. The judge and four of his friends will thrash you with sandpaper for eight minutes.

The throngs of loyal fans who took up residence in front of Clubby C were enjoying their lives, and we agree with them. Squid plays opener ‘Narrator’ like it’s the closing track, determined to bring everyone down, including himself. It’s a song that just keeps hitting the same nail in the second half until your palms bleed and your thumbs crackle.

Follow festival news and all our Rock Werchter reviews in our live blog.

But then another forty minutes of music played. Well, great music, but music that went over people’s heads – of course: quite a packed venue. ,This is insane, friend. what rubbish?”, He smiled, glancing at the audience. And then: “It’s about buildings.”’GSK’ followed a granite structure, with one of the best bass lines in recent years.



squid. photo Alex Vanahi

But as delighted as they are by the growth of the squid’s five tentacles, they also gradually learn that not everyone is waiting for, say, ‘After the Flash’: a wonderfully constructed song, but three minutes of brass. Let’s start with the soundscape? This is not in the average festival script. Sometimes it was difficult to find your way without a guide in Squid’s forest, where trees like the dangling “undergrowth” or the creaking “Peel St.” let you get lost ‘Swing (In a Dream)’, on the other hand, sounded like dystopian science-fiction – it wouldn’t have been out of place on a Blade Runner soundtrack.

We bet it wouldn’t look out of place at the Ancien Belgique, where Ollie Judge and his pals will be passing through in September? It’s probably a better home for them than the mastodons of Rock Werchter’s tent. Placement there!