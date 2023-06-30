Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who was previously with Brad Pitt, and Coldplay singer Chris Martin keep their children out of sight of the cameras. Now Gwyneth has shared a unique snapshot of her 17-year-old son Moses, who looks a lot like his dad.

Son Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Exactly Like His Father Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin met at one of the band’s concerts in 2002, sparking an instant relationship. Secretly, Gwyneth was also a huge fan of Chris, as she later stated in interviews. It didn’t take long for the couple to get married, barely a year. But unfortunately, after thirteen years of marriage, the couple parted ways in 2016. Together, the couple eventually had two children: daughter Apple Martin (19) and son Moses Martin (17).

Meanwhile, Chris Martin, 46, has been with the 33-year-old since 2017 fifty ShadesActresses Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth (50) are married to American screenwriter and film producer Brad Falchuk, 52, since 2018.

Moses Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses are on holiday in Milan for a few days. For the occasion, Gwyneth shared a “rare” photo with her now 17-year-old son on her Instagram stories. A stock-still of them posing together in front of a wall while visiting an exhibition at the Fondazione Prada modern art museum. What is particularly surprising? That Moses looks like his father Chris Martin like two drops of water: his facial expression and appearance are exactly the same. By the way, did you know that Heidi Klum’s daughter also looks a lot like her mother?

You’ll find the picture below, below that is another picture of Chris Martin with Moses, who was ten years old at the time.

