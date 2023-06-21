Son Miux, Jungle by Night, Awakenings and many more for Sziget

In August, thousands of festival enthusiasts from all over the world will once again take part in the famous Sziget Festival in Budapest. The line-up includes big names: from Billie Eilish to Lorde and Imagine Dragons. In addition to the thousands of Dutch visitors who travel to The Island of Freedom every year, several Dutch artists are also on the program. For example, Son Miux takes the biggest stage, and Koloré and Jungle By Night have a good place in the festival.

Pop group Son Miux from The Hague will be on the main stage on the first day of Sziget. Later that day, Colt, Sam Fender and Florence + The Machine appear there. Tilburg producer Koloré is working hard and he’s even taking her to Budapest this year. He’s on the second biggest stage of the festival: Freedom. There will also be Jungle by Night on Saturday 12th August.

Techno king Reinier Zonneveld is already traveling all over the world and Hungary can’t be far behind. It is an honor for him to demolish the party arena on Friday, 11 August. They are there at the invitation of the Awakenings, who are holding an evening here. Next to them are Bart Skils and Grace Dahl. Q-Dance also organizes an evening on the island. They would bring up the Ran-D and Sub Zero projects among others.

In addition to the big shows on the Main Stage, the huge Freedome and the legendary Colosseum, you’ll discover many other stages and acts at Sziget. Each stage has its own story and line-up. The Europe stage has long been a place to discover great talent and new music. This year, the punk band Tramhaus and the song Prins S&D will also perform here. From Belgium here is The Haunted Youth. The band is currently leveling the festival grounds and now they can show off their dreamy indie rock in Budapest.

The Dropyard Stage provides space for hip-hop and alternative acts from around the world. This is the stage on which Bizzy will perform at least twice – his alter ego Leo will also appear with a DJ set. The techno hypes, smooth pelting and dirty ashtrays of this era will be on this stage on Sunday 13th August.

There is also a Dutch edge to the extensive peripheral program filled with (Street) theatre, dance, circus, cabaret, world music and art: performance art from the Dutch acrobatic company of Panama Pictures and Close Acts can be seen with a special production .

This summer the Sziget Festival takes place in Budapest, Hungary, from 10 to 15 August.