Songs from The Game Awards concert

On the occasion of the ten years of The Game Awards, the awards have wanted to make a tribute in the form of a symphony concert in Los Angeles. Geoff Keighley did not want to miss the opportunity to announce it himself.

The music of our lives at The Game Awards concert

Last Thursday Geoff Keighley gave the surprise on his twitter. The organization of The Game Awards are going to hold a concert in honor of the tenth anniversary of their awards. A celebration in style directed by one of the directors of the moment, Gustavo Dudamel at the spectacular Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The concert will take place next June 25th and thus joins the large number of events on video games that will cover the month of June. Although Los Angeles has run out of E3, there are many events in the world of video games that we can see throughout the month of June. The bad: No stream has been announced at this time.

—Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 20, 2023

What songs will play at the Hollywood Bowl?

The list of video game soundtracks that will play on June 25 has already been made public. However, the list has disappointed many industry fans as, in the year of the big release of Zelda and the Mario movie, no Nintendo music at the concert. And it is that we already know from experience how jealous Nintendo is with some of its soundtracks, and not even the great Geoff has been able to speak to Shigeru Miyamoto. Asked about the latter by the Los Angeles Times, Keighley said that “We talked to Nintendo about it. It just didn’t work out, time-wise, to do anything.”

Regarding the music that will play at the event, we find a wide variety of titles, including historical soundtracks such as: The Last of Us, Devil either Marvel’s Spiderman. We will also have some of the most outstanding from last year such as Elden Ring, god of war either Hogwarts Legacy. Among the surprises we find forgotten jewels such as Arcane, Hades and League of Legendsbut above all some that we have not yet been able to hear as Final Fantasy XVI and Starfield.

Thus remains a concert that will undoubtedly be a tribute, not only to the 10th anniversary of The Game Awards but to the entire video game industry. Hopefully between now and June 25 Geoff Keighley surprises us with the live broadcast.