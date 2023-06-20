Sony and Apple jointly support Napoleon

Of the major studios, Sony Pictures was the first to make a mark in CineEurope. And the chief immediately set the bar high on Monday. With 30 new films this year alone, Sony will be a permanent presence in cinemas for some time to come.

Several producers sent videos apologizing for not being physically present in Barcelona. Neither are Bad Boys Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. Both the action stars have started shooting bad boy 4 and poked fun at this tradition in his CineEurope video. “We’re glad we’re not with you. Come on, let’s get our money.” refreshing.

Then-President International Distribution Steven O’Dell, who was present in Barcelona, ​​told operators that even with the difficult years ahead of us, Sony has always continued to supply content to cinemas. “We are the studio that won’t let you down.” O’Dell also showcased the huge success story of spider verse Animated movies to pass in review. Conclusion: you primarily differentiate yourself with quality.

Apple’s Napoleon, first theatrically released by Sony / Still: Apple

Also physically present at Barcelona: Aaron Taylor-Johnson. What’s the matter, the actor was apparently in heavy training for his upcoming supervillain film kraven the hunter, a marvel spin off like poison whatever it is say crucifixion The story of a young Russian who can communicate with wild animals after being attacked by a lion. And share their strengths as well. A hard ‘R’ promised the actor crucifixionAnd the images proved him right.

More action from Denzel Washington equalizer 3, After which the cinema lovers sat down. Because Ivan Valverde, Sony’s Vice President of International Distribution, Had a Full View Napoleon Retrieved from Ridley Scott. With Joaquin Phoenix as the French general, we’re faced with a battle of one the GladiatorLike charm. Apple put in the most money for this expensive biopic, but Sony is allowed to bring the film to theaters first.

Action on the show floor: the Gran Turismo promo stand at CineEurope / Photo: HFN

most of the time was spent on scenes Gran Turismo, a racing film that Sony has high hopes for. CineEurope also has a set-up with four sim cars that visitors can use to show off their racing skills. The film is based on the PlayStation game of the same name, but takes a more realistic approach. It tells the true story of British sim racer Jane Mardenborough, who after a worldwide draw can compete for a seat on a real Nissan racing team. That would make a lot of Max Verstappen fans happy.