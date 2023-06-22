Sony Pictures Eliminates ‘Spider-Man’ Villain Movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe



The movie universe about Spider-Man’s adversaries probably won’t get a chapter on the El Muerto character. The film was announced in April 2022 and now it has become clear that Sony Pictures has taken the film off the calendar.

The Marvel film El Muerto was to be directed by Jonas Cuarón (shut up) and the title role was already assigned to rapper/actor Bad Bunny, whose role the previous year bullet train,

removed

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellations are mainly due to the ongoing strikes by screenwriters in Hollywood. The script still had to be adjusted and it is taking a long time now.

The Marvel film was supposed to release on January 12, 2024, and because recording hasn’t started yet, that date is impossible. It also looks like we have a case of ‘cancellation after adjournment’.

bad bunny

Rapper Bad Bunny has a busy schedule. In addition to his frequent series of concerts, he is also scheduled for the play american sole O’Shea Jackson Jr. is also involved. ,Straight Outta Compton) and Camila Mendes (Riverdale,