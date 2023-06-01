Sony Pictures Home Entertainment – June release – Allesoverfilm.nl

With The Pops Exorcist, The Man From Toronto and Big George Foreman.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release the following movies in May:

Delve into the life and works of Gabriel Amorth, a priest who served as the Vatican’s chief exorcist. Based on Amorth’s memoirs, this biographical film gives you a chance to see the many ghostings he performed.

In their opinion, Amorth actually went to war with Satan and his demons and thereby rescued the supposed victims of Satan from the grip of evil.

Prepare yourself for an intriguing and compelling story that draws you deep into the supernatural. This is the first horror film for Russell Crowe, which can immediately be called a worthy debut. The Magic of the Pope will be available to watch digitally starting June 12 on platforms such as Pathé Theseus, Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Rakuten TV.

Release Date: Digital – June 12th Buy to Hold and June 26th On Demand/Rental.

Teddy Jackson, played by Kevin Hart, is a burgeoning entrepreneur who struggles to make his ideas work. When he goes on vacation with his wife, he accidentally ends up at the wrong Airbnb and is mistaken for a ruthless hitman named The Man from Toronto.

When the real killer (played by Woody Harrelson) arrives, the two realize they must work together to fend off relentless FBI agents, bloodthirsty killers and a middleman who wants their money back. Get ready for a hilarious and action packed adventure!

Release Date: Digital – June 19 Buy to Hold and On Demand/Rent.

Follow Foreman’s life from Olympic gold medalist to world heavyweight champion. This gripping film follows his journey from the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire to finding his faith, retiring and eventually becoming a pastor.

When his family and church run into financial problems, he decides to return to the ring at age 45 and regain the championship. Get ready for the inspiring story of the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Release Date: Digital – June 19th Buy to Hold and July 3rd On Demand/Rental.