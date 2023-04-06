Sony questions the CMA’s decision to approve the purchase of Activision Blizzard

The soap opera between sony and Microsoft by Activision Blizzard faces its final stretch, but there are still issues to analyze. It is true, yes, that the operation has already been approved by most regulatory bodies, including the FTC (USA), the EU or the CMA of the United Kingdom.

In its latest report, the CMA gave its (provisional) approval to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, considering that the operation does not violate market antitrust laws.

Likewise, in its report the CMA specifies that Microsoft will not obtain disproportionate financial incentives if it consolidates the purchase of Activision Blizzard and makes Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox.

Sony’s response has not been long in coming. With a new report, SIE expresses its disagreement with the ruling of the CMAcalling it “surprising”, “irrational” and “unprecedented”.

In the statement, SIE cites examples such as Minecraft or Redfall to explain its positionand they do not deny their disappointment with the CMA for what they consider a very radical “reversal”.

Sony is disappointed with the UK CMA

To begin with, SIE expresses in its statement that they do not agree with the way in which the CMA has assessed the commercial performance of Call of Duty. The Japanese company considers that Call of Duty is a source of income at stratospheric levels, and also a weapon of brand loyalty.

”More specifically, confidence in the lifetime value model reviewed by the CMA is not strong, because it includes serious misconceptions that bias the analysis in favor of finding that Microsoft does not have an incentive to foreclose.”.

In other respects, Sony believes that, should the purchase take place, Microsoft will not have to pay a margin of each sale to Activision Blizzard… since Call of Duty would become an Xbox own IP.

The CMA published a market analysis regarding the impact that possible exclusivity would have of Call of Duty with Xbox (something that is unlikely, but they fear since the Starfield case).

SIE believes that Microsoft’s revenue potential will grow around 70% if Call of Duty is exclusive to Xbox, a percentage very different from that resulting from the CMA market analysis.

Sony also disagrees that Minecraft is a positive example. The Mojang title and its spin-offs are also coming out on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Steam, but SIE considers that it is an IP of lower economic and potential value.

”Microsoft, however, has implemented Minecraft exclusivity where it suits its strategic interests. In particular, Microsoft has blocked Chrome OS from accessing the consumer edition of Minecraft.”, can be read in the SIE report.

Finally, Sony talks about the Redfall case. If you remember, Arkane’s vampire game had a PS5 version in development (according to designer Harvey Smith), but Microsoft decided to cancel it (something the company has denied).

”Although the studio had already worked to make a PlayStation version of the game, Microsoft decided to finish this work and make the game exclusive to Xbox.”.

The deadline to submit claims before approval is April 12. Thereafter, the CMA will deliberate again and will issue the final resolution before April 26.

Will the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft be closed? Everything points to yes, which will cause the end of Call of Duty on PlayStation (unless Sony accepts the 10-year deal), the formation of a mobile game and app store, and the arrival of loads of games on GamePass.