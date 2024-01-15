Sony to lay off 900 PlayStation employees in tough times for the video game industry

(CNN) — Electronics giant Sony announced Tuesday that it will cut 900 PlayStation jobs, representing 8% of its workforce.

According to PlayStation’s press release, the layoffs will affect all regions where Sony Interactive Entertainment is located. The London studio behind the video game “SingStar” is closing down entirely.

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, wrote, “These are incredibly talented people who have been a part of our success and we are extremely grateful for their contributions.” “However, the industry has changed a lot, and we need to prepare for the future and prepare the business for what is to come.”

According to Bloomberg, the workforce reduction comes after the company lowered its sales forecasts for this year and Sony senior vice president Naomi Matsuoka said the PlayStation 5 console was near the end of its life cycle.

Ryan had already announced in September his plans to retire in March as chairman of Sony Group Corporation. Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki will take the reins as interim CEO.

The new CEO will face upheaval across the technology sector: Industry giants to lay off 5,500 employees in the first two weeks of 2024 alone.

In particular, there is a flood of jobs in the video game sector from this year to 2023. For example, Epic Games cut 830 jobs last September and Tencent’s Riot Games laid off 11% of its workforce in January.

Echoing the direction of those other gaming companies, Ryan wrote in his email to employees: “We need to take a step back, look at our business holistically, and focus on the long-term sustainability of the company and its best offering. Go ahead.” potential experience for our community.

Shares of Sony Group Corporation fell less than 1% after Tuesday’s news.