Sony uses Redfall exclusivity to attack Microsoft and Activision

Microsoft has been fighting for over 1 year to be able to acquire Activision Blizzard and King. The $68.7 billion deal is the most expensive in the industry and will undoubtedly give Microsoft a competitive advantage that many have frowned upon. After dealing with countless enemies in the end, the CMA agreed and gave the deal the go-ahead. sony is not happy with this decision and will use the Redfall game as an argument in its favor against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

In the video game industry, it is increasingly common for companies to end up merging and being absorbed by much larger ones. We have already seen the Chinese giant of Tencent, which has bought many studios and invested in dozens of them. The same can be said of Ubisoft either Square Enixwhere in the latter case it has gone from being a company that was dedicated to making JRPGs to basically doing everything, like God ExTombraider either life is strange.

Sony criticizes the CMA for its decision to approve the purchase of Microsoft

Microsoft’s purchase case is really important in the industry, as we are talking about acquiring Activision Blizzard, one of the largest companies in the world. In terms of video games, this has the franchises Devil, world of warcraft, Overwatch either call of duty, so we can already get an idea of ​​how Microsoft could dominate in possession of it. So did the regulators, who for months were against the company closing the deal.

One of the biggest opponents of Microsoft was Sony, which used Call of Duty and the apparent xbox exclusivity

to prevent the Activision Blizzard purchase from going through. However, all these efforts were useless when we saw that the CMA had temporarily approved the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Sony was not going to go without resistance and has now criticized the CMA, stating that your decision is irrational. He argues that the UK regulator took a very anti-Microsoft position and the recent change in position does not make sense.

With Call of Duty, the same thing will happen to Redfall if it acquires Activision

In addition to criticizing the CMA’s recent stance in favor of Microsoft, Sony has used the Redfall exclusivity in your favor, arguing that the same will happen with Activision Blizzard. And it is that, a few weeks ago, the director of Redfall assured that the game was going to reach all platforms, including PlayStation. However, when Microsoft bought Bethesdathis changed and the game was not going to come to PS5, only to GamePass, Xbox and pc.

According to Sony, the same thing will happen if Microsoft buys call of duty, making this exclusive to Xbox and PC, leaving PlayStation behind. We have already seen this type of argument being used by Sony last month, when it used the Bethesda’s Starfield game in your favor. Here we had the same type of argument, where they claimed that exclusivity happened at the time Microsoft bought a studio.