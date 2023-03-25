Soon you will be able to play Minecraft on a Chromebook

People who buy a Chromebook don’t do it because they somehow expect to play games on it. It has barely any integrated graphics or RAM, and if it does, games would not be compatible with Chromium. But Microsoft wants to take advantage of a widespread type of laptop such as Chromebooks, to introduce Minecraft into them.

Microsoft has announced that Minecraft is coming to Chromebooks, and which is already testable in an Early Access version. The game will include cross-device play with friends, access to the Minecraft Marketplace, and the ability to play in Realms, Mojang has explained.

Minecraft will work on Chromebook, but there are minimum requirements

It will require a Chromebook equipped with specific processors, 4 GB of RAM and 1 GB of storage. this is that the most advanced models will be the ones that will be able to move it natively, and many of the lower ranges will not be able to play it, but it is an option that they leave to whoever can afford it.

Mojang advises that early access means that at this early stage, and only select Chromebook devices that meet the minimum requirements will have the option to purchase Minecraft. It will be necessary to check in the Google Play Store if Minecraft is available for the model you have. They warn that this asking for requirements for a game on very low-end computers is so that they can test the performance of the game before making it available to more players.

The early access part also means that users will have to put up with some bugseven if they are paying for it. In addition, they ask users that if they see an error in the game, do not get angry and Please report it so the Mojang team can fix it. and that no longer happens.

Until now, it was only possible to play Minecraft on Chromebooks using the Education Edition or a java version. The Chromebook + Android bundle is $20, the Android-only version is $7, and upgrading from Android to Chromebook is $13. Existing Minecraft worlds won’t carry over to the Chromebook version, and you’ll need a Microsoft account to play. It is not known when the final version will arrive, nor if the minimum requirements will change. If you do not see the Early Access version in the Google Play store, it is most likely that the Chromebook you are using is not compatible because it does not have the requirements, and there, little else can be done.

Source: Engadget