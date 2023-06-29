Every week we list the hottest and tastiest new tracks for you. This week Sophie and the Giants and Purple Disco Machine are releasing another collaboration and others including Topic, Tom Grennan and Libianka have released new music.

Paradise – Sophie and the Giants x Purple Disco Machine

If there are acts that have already proven to be a good match with each other, it’s Sophie and the Giants and Purple Disco Machine. In 2021 he scored a huge hit with Hypnotized, which reached number seven in the top 40, and last year he improved on his peak on the list’s chart by hitting number three with In the Dark. Purple Disco Machine, behind which hides the German producer Tino Piontek, was always the main performer in those two hits. Now the roles have reversed and the British group may once again be at the forefront. What hasn’t changed is the catchy Italo disco sound.

Boom Boom Boom Boom!! – Willy William x Vengaboys

Boom Boom Boom Boom!! Van de Vengaboys peaked at number one on the Dutch Top 40 in November 1998, making it the formation’s first No. 1 hit, previously held by We Like to Party (The Vengabuses). With Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Drieschen as the creative minds, the Vengaboys also scored very successfully across national borders. Willie William is now reacting to this and has recorded a new version of Boom Boom Boom Boom!! But. Last year he managed to score a huge hit with Trompeta (based on Infinity by Guru Josh), so why not with this remake? The chorus was slightly modified, with the ambiguous line ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, it’s wily in your room…’. But the catchy composition of the track remains.

lucid dream theme

Topik made his third Top 40 with the Swedish A7 last autumn, with the Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day). All of those hits (including Breaking Me, Your Love (9PM)) charted in the Top 10. On Lucid Dream, Tobias Topic, as the German goes through every day life, does it all alone. And this is the first time in 5 years. Music has the power to blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy. “So in Lucid Dreaming I wanted to play with that boundary by including the idea of ​​a ‘reality check’ in the context of a dream, but also how it both lets us let go of what’s going on in our mind and process a situation.” Let’s experience the mind which is free from worries.

Before You – Tom Grennan

As of this week, Tom Grennan’s What Ifs and Maybes album is available for purchase and streaming. Since his breakthrough hit Little Bit of Love, the British singer has been an integral part of the charts and radio. From By Your Side (with Calvin Harris) to Don’t Break the Heart and Remind Me to Lionheart (Fearless) (with Joel Corey): you sing along to them all. His new album is primarily about having limitless ambition. “This is an album about being spontaneous,” he said in a recent interview. “And: Realize that only you can take yourself to a higher level.” This time he took control. “My first album should have been my album and I don’t feel at all that it was. I kept that in mind when I was two years old, and on this record I put myself into a different gear. Before You is one of the powerful songs on What Ifs and Maybes.

JAH-Libyanka

With People, Cameroonian-American Libianca has achieved great success around the world. Now that that song has been out for a long time, it’s time for something new. Again this is a song where she emphasizes her connection with God, but now she also emphasizes that she is sometimes disappointed in the world. Where she mainly vents her depression on people, she mainly talks about her relationships with men. It will never be as strong as his relationship with God.

