In 2010, Friends of the Vere Chapel held their first concerts in and around the historic setting of Holy Cross Chapel in Exarde. Soprano Lies Vandeweghe was then the first performer on stage with Christiane Heermann. Thirteen years later, Jhooth returns to her native village.

On Sunday 18 June she will present an aperitif concert and an afternoon concert with pianist Tars Lutens. “The lie received a lot of respect when I contacted him to perform again in our village,” says Rudi Klappert of the organizing group Vere Kappelvrienden.

Soprano Lies Vandeweg has performed as a soloist with leading European conductors. She traveled the world with Jan Fabre’s company and participated in performances by Opera Vlaanderen, De Mant and many other companies.

Will Tura

Tars Lutens is a Belgian pianist-composer and accompanist to Johan Verminen, Jagef Vanuytsel, Tots Thielemans, Jo Lemaire and Will Tura, among others.

Vandewege and Lutens present a varied program with the most beautiful works by well-known composers.

Tickets advance only (15 Euro). Reservations and information via [email protected].