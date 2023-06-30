Soraya speaking on behalf of Shidam at NK Poetry Slam



Schidammer KMR – last year’s winner – symbolically hands over the crown to Soraya; Photography: Malou Moy

Skidum – Soraya Speaking will represent Skidum at NK Poetry Slam 2023 this September! On Wednesday evening, the spoken word artist from Zoetermeer won the final of the Skidum Poetry Slam at the Skidum Library.

The 2023 final was a great edition. In addition to the fact that the names of the final battles were already poetry – Soraya competed against Rotterdammer Serrao Semedo Moreira in the final – for the first time in Skidum Poetry Slam history there was a tie when the votes were counted! In an additional round, newcomer Lisa Edel competed against veteran skiddam poetryslammer Julian Harmans to determine which of them advanced to the round before the final battle.

In the end, Soraya received more votes from the audience of about a hundred people than her co-finalist Serayo. So she will represent Schiedam at the national finals in Utrecht this year. Soraya writes stories, essays and poetry. Meaning, identity and injustice hold a central place in his work. She hopes to build bridges with her writing: to come to terms with herself and with the world around her.

Schidammer KMR – last year’s winner – symbolically handed the crown to Soraya (see photo above). NK Poetry Slam 2023 will take place this year on Saturday 23 September 2023 at Tivolivredenburg in Utrecht. The people of Shidam are certainly encouraged to come and support Soraya, as the spectators there also determine who wins.

During the Skidum Poetry Slam, word artists from Skidum and the surrounding area enter into a verbal battle with each other! From rappers to sonnet writers, from spoken word artists to poet laureates – and everything that falls outside or in between. This was the fourth edition.