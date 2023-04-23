Sorry Gen Z, but skinny pants are back | Fashion

Yes, we know that title provoked an intense reaction when you read it, right? Here in the newsroom it was no different, which leads us to think that the skinny pants entered the “love it or hate it” category with flying colors – probably, the modeling shares space with açaí, raisins in rice, heat, cold, among other items controversial.

Well, but back to the facts, the point is that the symbol piece of the first decade of the 2000s suffered a setback with the absorption of the comfy and uncomplicated aesthetic of Generation Z. While wide leg, parachute and cargo invaded the racks, the skinny was losing prestige and being left aside even by Millennials, who are already intimate with her.

But the only certainty we have within the field of fashion is that movements are cyclical, that is, it was a matter of time for the model to reappear. Proof of this is that after a more timid resumption in the spring 2023 season, today the movement is endorsed on and off the catwalks.

The presenter of Next in Fashion, Gigi Hadid, wore an Alexandre Vauthier look, in which the pants were accompanied by a structured jacket with shoulder pads and a hood. The proposal goes hand in hand with the choice of the last fashion show by the Ferragamo brand, in Milan, where dry modeling was also associated with tailoring.

O refresh that the skinny model has also gained is due to the diversification of fabrics – in addition to jeans, vinyl has gained strength, and through applications, such as the tie-up pants from Germanier’s fall 2023 collection. Want to see more ways for those who know how to give skinny pants a second chance? So, just check out our selection.