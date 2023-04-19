SOS Malibu remake is in development • Proddigital POP

According to the news portal deadline, SOS Malibu (Baywatch) hit series responsible for the iconic scene of Pamela Anderson walking on the beach can earn a remake. After all, it will be the freemantle which owns the story rights, tasked with developing the new series based on the television hit that aired from 1989 to 1999.

Apparently, developers are looking for a platform to streaming or even broadcaster to be the home of the new series. To date, there is still no name involved in the production as director, screenwriters and cast. Furthermore, it was confirmed that the project is still in its early stages.

It is worth remembering that this series has been under development since the 2010s. However, when the Paramount released in 2017 the film Baywatch: SOS Malibu all the plans ended up going down the drain. After all, the production was a big failure, even receiving 5 nominations for the golden raspberry. At the time, the film was starred by Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron It is Alexandra Daddariobut not even the big names held the weak and contentless plot

About that, baywatch was a series broadcast between 1989 and 1990 created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz It is Gregory J. Bonann. The first year aired on NBC, however the audience was not good, being promptly canceled. Later, another type of exhibition was aired, becoming a complete success.

The success story has even gained a place in the Guinness Book being the most watched television series in the world in the year 1996, with a total of 1.1 billion viewers. In total, 11 seasons were shown that followed the lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of Los Angeles. Later, Hawaii was also the setting for the plot.

Furthermore, it was the success of the series that made David Hasselhoff (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Pamela Anderson (Screaming 3) became so famous. Other cast members included, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth It is Nicole Eggert.

O remake by SOS Malibu (Baywatch) does not yet have a premiere date.