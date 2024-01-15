Soto, Gleyber and Stanton in order: Yankees announce lineup

Just days away from the start of the regular season and the team new York Yankees Fine tuning the final details to complete our roster for Opening Day. Therefore, the manager for Monday, March 18 Aaron Boone Announced starting lineup to face philadelphia philliesIn this George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Similarly, the highlight of the lineup is that there are six Latinos on the diamond, five as position players and the last will be the pitcher. carlos rodonWho will take the mound with the mission of achieving their second win spring trainingIn what will be his fourth start.





Earlier, in his first three starts, he had recorded one win and as many losses after working 9.2 innings for an ERA of 4.66. Additionally, during the course he gave up seven hits, five earned runs, struck out nine opponents and walked three. MLB.com data

Despite maintaining high effectiveness, opponents only strike carlos rodon .194, while his WHIP stands at 1.03. Let’s remember what was done during spring training This is of no great importance, because the main thing is to arrive in good physical condition and with the rhythm of the game.

You may be interested in: Official: Yankees eliminate Venezuelan prospect from roster

New York Yankees are preparing offensively

If something has a characteristic “bronx“Their fearsome offensive lineup is, without a doubt, comprised of juan soto This is a significant plus. It’s not without reason he has four home runs spring training,

Similarly, to that power we have to add offensive capability also. Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres, giancarlo stanton, alex verdugo And Osvaldo Cabrera, Together they have given 42 undisputed hits in 158 innings.

Without further ado, the starting lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies:

1- Anthony Volpe (SS).

2- Juan Soto (RF).

3- Gleyber Torres (2B).

4- Giancarlo Stanton (DH).

5- Alex Verdugo (LF).

6- Austin Wells (C).

7- Trent Grisham (CF).

8- Kevin Smith (3B).

9- Osvaldo Cabrera (1B).

For more information about the New York Yankees, follow our official WhatsApp channel.