SOULCALIBUR 6 PC Game Update Full Version Free Download

SOULCALIBUR 6 PC GAME

about this game

“The strongest swordsman, the starting line of light and darkness”

The 20th anniversary grand debut of SOULCALIBUR trendy works!

Understand for yourself the story of the new sword battle presented through the satisfying photos of weapon fighting motion sports!

■ New Sword Discord Struggle!

See through your opponent’s attacks and counterattack! Operation of Attacks and Protection Measures”

Counter Attacks and Blade Attacks” can additionally boost energy at positive times, reversing War’s “Soul Set”.

and “Deadly Blow”, which is expected to deal massive damage and take down tough enemies. !

■ Armed with various modes!

Ability to compete with gamers around the world in “online” mode!

A “creation model” that allows you to customize your favorite character is also included!

■ Individual new visitors

CD PROJEKT RED’s “Witcher” collection of works, “Jerlot”, the main character participating in the struggle!

