Source: Canelo Alvarez and PBC break employment relationship by mutual consent

Boxing’s top star Canelo Alvarez and Premier Boxing Champions have agreed to part ways, leaving two fights remaining in a three-fight agreement signed in June.

Canelo Alvarez, major boxing star, and Premier Boxing Champions Sources said that both agreed to separate by mutual consent espnTwo fights were left pending in the three-fight deal signed in June.

Alvarez, a 5 pound per pound boxer espnDefeated jermell charlo To retain his undisputed super middleweight championship, by unanimous decision in September. That was the first fight of the PBC partnership with Alvarez.

Saul Alvarez and PBC left two fights pending with this breakup. efe

The agreement required the Mexican icon to fight Charlo’s twin brother, Jermal, on 4 May. However, Canelo and the PBC were unable to agree on terms for a clash with Charlo in a weekend fight in Puebla, Mexico, sources said, allowing Alvarez to explore other options for the future on a contractual basis.

According to sources, the third fight of the deal was scheduled to take place against a mutually chosen opponent.

The matchup of Alvarez and Jermall Charlo would struggle to generate the type of business Canelo is accustomed to. Ultimately, Jermell put in a disappointing performance against Alvarez and never threatened to win the fight, ending any brotherly revenge angle.

editorial selection 2 related

Jermall didn’t help himself either. In November, he failed to impress Jose Benavidez Jr., a natural welterweight. This was Charlo’s first fight in 29 months as he was dealing with personal issues.

Whenever Alvarez fights it is a big event, but there is little commercial demand for a fight with another Charlo. Jermall Charlo also did not appear at his brother’s comeback fight as Jermall said the relationship had broken down.

Now, Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) will look for a new opponent and promotional partner after May 4. manager of edgar berlanga, keith connollyThey told espn Had a preliminary conversation with him on Sunday eddie hern Regarding a possible Canelo-Barlanga fight in 2024.

Connolly said Berlanga will be ready to fight Canelo by May 4 after his sixth-round TKO victory last night. Padraig McCrory In Orlando, Florida.

Take ESPN everywhere If you want to get the best information from the sports world, download the app now.

espn.com/app »

Another option for Alvarez is his Mexican compatriot jaime munguiaWho achieved the best victory of his career by knockout last month john rider In the ninth round. Alvarez could fight Berlanga in May and Munguia in September.

There is significant public demand to fight against Alvarez David Benavidezwho is in or against PBC Terence CrawfordBut, so far Canelo has not shown interest. In any case, his legacy is assured.

The greatest of all time has two wins on his resume. gennady golovkin and titles in five weight classes.

The 33-year-old’s victory over Charlo was preceded by a decisive win over Ryder in Mexico in May. Alvarez lost both bouts.

PBC cast is led by star boxer gervonta davisagainst which there will be a return frank martin this summer. PBC’s first event with Amazon Prime Video will take place in Las Vegas on March 30, with the PPV headlined by the rising star. Tim Tszyu against keith thurman,

Crawford signs one-fight deal to face PBC Errol Spence Last July, and after ‘Bud’ won the undisputed welterweight championship, Spence invoked the rematch clause.

However, Spence had cataract surgery in January and the scheduling window provided by the rematch clause has since expired, meaning Crawford, like Canelo, is a promotional and promotional free agent. network.