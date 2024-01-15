Source: Doubts over Ten Hag bring coaches closer to United

Sources told ESPN that several technical representatives contacted Manchester United due to doubts about Ten Hag’s continuity.

Representatives of several coaches have contacted Manchester United believing that Eric ten Hag could be sacked His status before the start of next season, sources told ESPN.

Eric ten Hag, Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag under pressure after 3-1 derby defeat to Manchester City On Sunday, who left his team Sixth place in the Premier League standings.

The Dutchman is told this Securing the UEFA Champions League is vital to the club’s aim to invest in the team this summer as well as meet profit and sustainability requirements, but Etihad has delivered United slip to within 11 points of Aston Villa In fourth place with 11 games played.

Ten Hag has been fully involved in the planning of the summer, in terms of identifying transfer targets and organizing a pre-season tour of the United States, but A source told ESPN that the 54-year-old head coach has not received any information. New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe or his team were formally told that he would be in charge next season.

This has caused Unemployed trainers and others currently employed should come forward To find out if there will be any vacancy.

According to sources, United have gathered information about what the various coaches have planned for the future and what other interests they have in acquiring his services, but noOr had a formal conversation with a candidate.

ESPN has contacted Man United for comment.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are looking for a new coach for next season And, according to sources, they are currently considering options.

Ratcliffe’s team is still led by Sir David Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc Finalizing details of the new structure at Old TraffordWhich will determine what profile of coach they want to take charge of first team affairs.

Ten Hag’s contract is until 2025 And, when asked about his meetings with Ratcliffe, he said the 71-year-old British billionaire “trusts me.”

After consecutive Premier League defeats to Fulham and City, Ten Hag faces a series of important matches including the home match against Everton This will be followed on Saturday by the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on 17 March.

Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford will be followed by an international break in March and United’s next game against Brentford will be on March 30.