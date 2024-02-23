Source: Warriors give Steve Kerr record extension: 2 years, $35 million

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract extension, which will make him the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

contract of steve kerr ended at the end of the season, and his Expansion Earning $17.5 million per season takes him through the 2025–26 season.

San Antonio Spurs coach, gregg popovich, earns more annually, sources indicated, but holds the dual position of president and coach. Miami Heat coach, erik spoelstrasigned a Expansion According to sources, the eight-year old pays him around $15 million per season.

Steve Kerr agreed to a contract extension with the Warriors that makes him the highest-paid coach in the NBA. Photo: Getty

The agreement concludes months of negotiations between the General Managers Warrior’sMike Dunleavy Jr., and representative of steve kerr At Priority Sports, giving assurance Warrior’s That they will retain a coach whose .655 winning percentage is fifth in league history.

make sure that steve kerr Having Dunleavy Jr. on board to lead the organization has been a priority for owner Joe Lacob. Warrior’s they never reach one Expansion Along with former president and general manager Bob Myers, who is out at the end of the 2023 season.

steve kerrThe 58-year-old has established himself as an icon in the dynasty Warrior’s And now he is committed to remaining in the position in what could become a transitional phase of the organization built around Stephen Curry, draymond green And clay thompson For more than a decade.

steve kerrWho has four titles and six appearances nba finals, won his 500th match last Thursday. This made him the fifth fastest coach in history to do so.

kerr He is also the national coach of team usa and will train Americans olympic games Summer 2024 in Paris.

coach kerr to lead Warrior’s 73 wins in the 2015–16 regular season, the most in NBA history. In its ninth season. He is 501-264 (.655) as Golden State’s coach.