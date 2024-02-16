Sources: Garoppolo suspended for breaking rules

According to ESPN sources, Jimmy Garoppolo has been suspended for 2 games, due to a drug policy violation.

Field Marshal of Las Vegas Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo has been suspended two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.League sources told ESPN.

The policy violation is said to be related to Garoppolo’s use A prescription drug without a valid therapeutic use exemption from the leagueaccording to sources.

Garoppolo will not appeal the suspension and will miss the first two games of the 2024 seasonaccording to sources.

Sources said this The Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo before the fifth day of the new league year in mid-MarchThat’s when he will earn an $11.25 million roster bonus.

The quarterback signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract that included a $33.75 million Guaranteed with Las Vegas in March, when Josh McDaniels was the team’s head coach and Dave Ziegler was the general manager.

Antonio Pierce is now the coach and Tom Telesco is the general manager, with no relationship or commitment to Garoppolo. The Raiders will look to add another quarterback in the draft, and there are those around the league who believe Las Vegas could make a strong play to trade the 13th overall pick they currently have.

Once the Raiders officially released Garoppolo, The two quarterbacks on their roster will be last year’s rookie Aidan O’Connell and veteran Brian Hoyer. Who also had a relationship with McDaniels and Ziegler during their time together in New England.

Garoppolo, 32, is expected to find his third team In the same number of seasons, he played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 before leaving to sign with the Raiders as a free agent in 2023.

According to NFL rules, You will be allowed to participate in all off-season activities and to training camp with whatever team he signs with, but once the regular season begins, he will be banned from joining his new team for two weeks due to the suspension.