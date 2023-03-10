Sources indicate millionaire theft of CSGO skins with the help of Steam support staff

Through a series of videos, it has been reported that millions of dollars of CSGO skins and objects were allegedly stolen and sold, both by Steam support staff and in collusion with the platform.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) skins and other cosmetics have various values ​​within the market. We can find skins with a value of $0.03 but also others that have exorbitant prices reaching millions of dollars. Therefore, this sector is a space plagued by scammers and thieves who, if you are not careful, seek to profit.

For this reason, very serious accusations have been published on the internet through a series of videos that alert community of CSGO that the staff of Steam’s own support would have participated in the theft of several skins of great value in the market.

It is important to note at the outset that VALVE employees are not involved, but rather support staff working for companies to which VALVE has outsourced support. At least more than $1 million worth of items have been stolen, but the total value could be much higher.

Steam support would have stolen account data to steal CSGO skins

The first time the case was exposed was thanks to the Russian YouTuber mzkshow. It alleges that a hacker named “Alexander” would have coordinated with at least one member of Steam support to gain access to Steam accounts. However, he would not have entered any account but on inactive accounts that had at least $100,000 in inventory.

That is, using information about the account thanks to the accomplice within Steam support, “Alexander” was posing as the owner of the account before Steam. He said that he had lost access data and provided the necessary security information. Once access was granted, I would move all high-value skins to another account so I could sell them.

In this way, all items were sold on third-party websites or to merchants (traders and professional CS:GO brokers) for cash. These merchants include CS:GO content creators. Anomaly and zipeL.

After the theft was complete, “Alexander” deleted the original hacked account and the account to which he had transferred the items before moving on to the next victim.

Note: the video is in Russian, but has been translated into Spanish using YouTube subtitles.

However, it didn’t take long for other members of the Steam support team to notice the scam and use it to their advantage. “Alexander” said that in some cases, before he could access a victim’s account, it had already been recovered by someone else, indicating that someone else had run the same scam.

What CSGO skins were stolen?

Some of the stolen skins include the famous M4A4 Howl with iBUYPOWER stickers and Katowice 2014 Titan Holo. The skin was owned by a high level investor from China and after the theft it was sold for $35,000. Currently it is held by the NAVI player Valerij “b1t” Vakhovsjkyj. He received it from the new owner and who bought it at full price without knowing that it was stolen.

Steam: b1t333 b1t would have received the skin without knowing that it was part of a scam

Countless Dragon Lore AWP, Case Hardened AK-47, gloves, knives and stickers were also stolen. Some of these items have an individual value of more than $100,000.

VALVE would have stopped the scam

Other famous CS:GO skins worth tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars were also stolen or attempted. In some cases, Steam would receive an inventory hack alert and temporarily delete all items before restoring them.

The tip came to Valve when an account with connections to Steam was hacked. The incident was quickly resolved and VALVE asked the outsourced company to investigate the suspicious activities. According to Mzkshow, this company fired all the employees who worked in Steam technical support.

One of the hacked accounts was that of HFB, a famous Saudi citizen in the skins community who has an estimated inventory value of over $3 million and owns some of the most well-known items in existence. In this case, VALVE was able to recover the items and aborted the operations, admitting fault on his behalf.

Steam sent a message to users who had purchased the skins. Many of them had spent thousands of dollars and now had nothing.

Twitter: @ArrowCSGO

The message says the following: “The items in question have been removed from your account because they were received from an account that was compromised through a support help request, for which the CS:GO team assumes responsibility. We have reversed the trades and removed them from any account that received them”.