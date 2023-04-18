South Africa also backs Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King

The moment of reckoning is drawing near for regulators around the world to rule on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by 69,000 million dollars by Microsoft.

As we wait for the UK, EU and US to make firm decisions in the coming weeks, the South African Competition Commission has released a report approving the deal.

The document details that the Commission “found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to give rise to significant foreclosure issues, as the parties do not have the ability and incentive to exclude competing game distributors, in particular Sony (PlayStation) and Nintendo (Switch). In addition, the merging parties have committed to continue supplying Call of Duty games to other console manufacturers.”

The report also sounds like: “the Commission concluded that the proposed transaction is unlikely to lead to a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any of the relevant markets. The Commission has further concluded that the proposed transaction does not raise any material issues of public interest.”

Another region that welcomes Microsoft acquiring the giant that creates games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2 or Diablo IV. All eyes now turn to the UK (CMA), the EU (European Commission) and the US (FTC).