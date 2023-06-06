South Africa grants diplomatic immunity to Putin for Cape Town summit

South Africa will grant diplomatic immunity to delegations to the two upcoming meetings of the BRICS countries. The measure particularly suits Vladimir Putin, as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president. According to the South African government, providing immunity is routine practice.

This exemption applies to two meetings of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Foreign Ministers will meet in Cape Town on 1 and 2 June. A summit with heads of state is also planned from 22 to 24 August. It is therefore expected that Vladimir Putin will visit South Africa in August, although his arrival is yet to be officially confirmed.

In March, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an international arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine. In theory, South Africa, as a member of the International Criminal Court, should arrest Putin upon his arrival in the country.

According to South Africa’s Ministry of International Relations, granting immunity is a standard procedure “that we implement for all international conferences held in South Africa,” it said in a statement. “Immunities apply to the convention and not to specific individuals. They are intended to protect the convention and its participants for the duration of the convention.

